City Hall plans to open leisure zone at Yerevan Lake

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan City Hall is considering opening a resort area on the shores of Yerevan Lake. Some 2,8 ha of area of the lake’s shores will be cleaned and the leisure zone will feature a sports platform, a bicycle lane and a park.

Meanwhile, City Hall launched the waste removal process at Yerevan Lake.

60 million 430 thousand drams will be spent on cleaning the lake from garbage – mostly household waste and construction waste.

Authorities will also install a barrier on Hrazdan River and organize other garbage collecting measures. Over 12500 square meter of waste is expected to be collected and transported.