16 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. 16 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 422,610, the Armenian Ministry of Healthcare said.

No new deaths were recorded and the death toll remains 8619.

23 patients recovered (total recoveries: 410,252).

2479 tests were administered (total tests: 2,988,475).

As of April 6 the number of active cases stood at 2060.