President Vahagn Khachaturyan sent a congratulatory message to the President of China Xi Jinping

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. President Vahagn Khachaturyan sent a congratulatory message to the President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping on the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Armenia and China.



President Khachaturyan's message particularly says: "The Armenian-Chinese friendship started in the historical period of the Great Silk Road, when a close cultural and commercial cooperation took shape between our peoples, based on mutual respect and trust.

On this historic day three decades ago, with the establishment of interstate relations, cooperation between our countries entered a new era.



It should be noted with satisfaction that the established traditionally friendly ties and partnership consistently developed along the steady growth.

Over the past years, we have achieved significant results in almost all areas of bilateral cooperation: social, political, commercial-economic, defense, and humanitarian.

I am ready to exert the necessary joint efforts in sustainably and consistently developing the close cooperation between Armenia and China for the well-being of our peoples."