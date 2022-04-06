Defense Minister receives Head of CoE Armenia Office

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan received today Martina Schmidt, Head of the Council of Europe’s Office in Yerevan, the ministry said in a news release.

“The process of the 2nd phase of the project “Human Rights and Women in the Armed Forces in Armenia” and its implementation were discussed during the meeting.

The Minister of Defense highly valued the activities carried out so far within the Armenia-CoE partnership aimed at raising awareness in the armed forces, protecting human rights, including rights of female officers, strengthening the efficiency of legal processes on military cases, developing and ensuring the continuation of military education, the staff skills and capacities”, the ministry said in the press release, adding that Suren Papikyan attached importance to the continuation of the aforementioned project and expressed the readiness of the Armenian side for the further development of cooperation.