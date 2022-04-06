Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 06-04-22

YEREVAN, 6 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 6 April, USD exchange rate down by 2.21 drams to 479.38 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 5.06 drams to 523.20 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.06 drams to 5.85 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 5.01 drams to 627.08 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 74.77 drams to 29962.52 drams. Silver price down by 1.60 drams to 380.30 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.