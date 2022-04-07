President of Artsakh addresses message on Motherhood and Beauty Day

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan addressed a congratulatory message in connection with the Motherhood and Beauty Day, the Presidential Office said.

The address reads:

“Dear women,

Today, the April 7th, stands out in our calendar as Motherhood and Beauty Day, on the occasion of which I want to convey my best wishes and the most cordial words of gratitude to you, our hero Armenian women living in Artsakh, Mother Armenia and the Diaspora.

You deserve all the best, dear mothers, who gave birth and raised heroes, wives, sisters, daughters and beloved girls of the devotees who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland, women who became the support of Armenian men both on the battlefield and in civilian life, their faithful friends and reliable companions-in-arms.

Let me bow to each of you as an appreciation to your nobility, selfless devotion to the Motherland and family. I wish you to be healthy, surrounded by love and warmth, to the extent of your great soul and merit.

May peace and happiness reign in your homes, and in our cherished Homeland!”