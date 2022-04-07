NVIDIA establishing scientific-research center in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. NVIDIA, a computer systems design services company, is establishing a scientific-research center in Armenia, Vice Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Hakob Arshakyan said in a statement on social media.

“In 2019 the delegation led by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan visited the NVIDIA headquarters in Silicon Valley. During the meeting with the company’s founder and CEO Jensen Huang, we discussed the possible cooperation with NVIDIA.

Today I am happy to inform that NVIDIA is coming to Armenia. One of the world’s leading technology giants, that has 27 billion dollars annual turnover and more than 20,000 employees globally, is opening the doors of its new office in Yerevan. The Armenia branch will be headed by Rev Lebaredian, Vice President, Omniverse and Simulation Technology at NVIDIA.

In 1999, NVIDIA’s GPU invention spurred the growth of the computer game market and redefined the modern computer graphics.

The company’s work in the field of accelerated computing and artificial intelligence transforms transport, healthcare and production and boosts the development of many other areas.

Welcome to Armenia, NVIDIA”, the Vice Speaker said.