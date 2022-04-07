“Crucial efforts and progress made between Armenia and Azerbaijan” – High Representative Josep Borrell

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. Crucial efforts and progress were made between Armenia and Azerbaijan to work towards lasting peace and a stable and secure South Caucasus, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the EU Commission Josep Borrell said in a tweet referring to the EU-mediated meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“Crucial efforts and progress made between Armenia and Azerbaijan to work towards lasting peace and a stable and secure South Caucasus. In the current geopolitical context it is more important than ever to find ways to engage and to diplomatically solve conflicts,” Borrell said, sharing European Council President Charles Michel’s tweet.

Michel had tweeted that the meeting was productive and that concrete and tangible results were recorded.