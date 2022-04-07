Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 07-04-22

YEREVAN, 7 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 7 April, USD exchange rate down by 2.46 drams to 476.92 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 3.69 drams to 519.51 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.41 drams to 6.26 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.60 drams to 623.48 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 366.89 drams to 29595.63 drams. Silver price down by 8.24 drams to 372.06 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.