Japan plans to gradually reduce coal imports from Russia

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. The world's third-largest coal importer Japan plans to reduce Russian coal imports gradually while looking for alternative suppliers in the wake of sanctions against Moscow, Reuters reported citing the Japanese industry minister.

The move also highlights a potential shift in Japan's energy procurement policy.

The minister, Koichi Hagiuda, told reporters that Japan will aim over time to end coal imports from Russia, the country's second-biggest supplier of thermal coal in 2021. He said finding immediate alternative suppliers would be difficult.

Russia accounted for 11% of Japan's total coal imports in 2021, according to the government data.