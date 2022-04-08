Armenian Ambassador, Bundestag members discuss regional and international relations

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Armenia to Germany Viktor Yengibaryan discussed with the Members of the Bundestag (parliament) issues relating to regional and international relations, the Armenian Embassy said.

On April 7 the Armenian Ambassador met with Bundestag Member Gregor Gysi, representing The Left Party. During the meeting the sides discussed issues relating to expanding the cooperation between Armenia and Germany, as well as touched upon topics concerning regional and international relations.

On the same day, Ambassador Yengibaryan met with another Bundestag Member Knut Abraham, (CDU/CSU), again discussing the expansion of the partnership between Armenia and Germany, as well as regional and international affairs.