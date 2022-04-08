Armenian Ambassador presents credentials to President of Israel

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Armenia to Israel Arman Hakobyan presented his credentials to President Isaac Herzog, Israel National News reports.

President Herzog and Ambassador Hakobyan discussed the 1,700-year-old history of the Armenian community in the Holy Land and affinities between Jews and Armenians as peoples with independent states and worldwide Diasporas.

President Herzog noted that his father, the late Sixth President of Israel, Chaim Herzog, received the credentials of the first Armenian Ambassador to Israel after the establishment of diplomatic relations. The Ambassador extended President Vahagn Khachaturyan’s personal greetings to the President and the people of Israel.

At the end of the ceremony President Herzog invited the Armenian Ambassador to walk down to the reflecting pool with him, to show him the works of ceramic art by Armenian-Jerusalemite artist Marie Balian introduced to the President’s Residence by the President’s late mother, former First Lady Aura Herzog.