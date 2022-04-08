Armenian Ambassador to Greece holds online meeting with European Parliament Vice-President

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Armenia to Greece Tigran Mkrtchyan held an online meeting with Vice-President of the European Parliament Dimitrios Papadimoulis, the Embassy said.

"The Armenian Ambassador expressed his gratitude to the Greek representative of the European Parliament for his principled position during the debates in the Parliament on Nagorno Karabakh.

Tigran Mkrtchyan and Dimitrios Papadimoulis exchanged views about the resumption of negotiations for the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the preservation of the Armenian cultural heritage in Artsakh, the return of Armenian prisoners of war, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and the immediate stop of Azerbaijani provocations.

The EP Vice-President welcomed the implementation of democratic reforms in Armenia and reaffirmed the European Union’s readiness to assist Armenia in human rights protection, democracy development, strengthening of the rule of law, as well as reiterated his unconditional support to Armenia", the Embassy said in a news release.