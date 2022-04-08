Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 April

Armenian, Russian FMs hold meeting in Moscow

Armenian, Russian FMs hold meeting in Moscow

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. The visit of Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan to Moscow kicked off, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said.

“The private meeting of Armenian and Russian Foreign Ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Sergei Lavrov is taking place, which will be followed by an extended-format meeting”, the spokesperson said.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]