Armenian, Russian FMs hold meeting in Moscow
YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. The visit of Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan to Moscow kicked off, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said.
“The private meeting of Armenian and Russian Foreign Ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Sergei Lavrov is taking place, which will be followed by an extended-format meeting”, the spokesperson said.
