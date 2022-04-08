Armenia to hold census in October 2022

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will hold a census on October 13-22, 2022.

Deputy Prime Minister Hambardzum Matevosyan chaired a session on April 8 on the preparations for the national census.

The preparation works are organized within the framework of the guidelines of the UN and the UN European Economic Commission 2020 round censuses.

The questionnaire for the census was also discussed.