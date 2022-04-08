‘I am confident effective activity of peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh will contribute to stability’ – Armenian FM

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. Russia played a significant role in the cessation of fire and military operations in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan said during the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.

“I am confident that the effective activity of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Nagorno Karabakh, who ensure the security of the people of Artsakh, will contribute to the observance of the ceasefire regime and the prevention of provocations in Nagorno Karabakh, the return to normal life and stability, and security in our region”, the Armenian FM said.

He highly appreciated Russia’s mediating role, also within the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship, which, he said, aims at settling the Nagorno Karabakh conflict exclusively peacefully.

“It’s obvious that the agenda of the bilateral cooperation is full as always, and there are many issues to be discussed, and the expected high-level meeting must also be discussed in a proper way”, he said.