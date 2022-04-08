Another shopping mall in Yerevan evacuated as police receive third bomb threat

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. Authorities are reporting a third bomb threat call targeting a shopping center in Yerevan.

This time the caller made the bomb threat at 15:32 targeting the Megamall shopping center in Yerevan’s suburbs, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

Police and rescuers are currently evacuating the shopping mall to start search operations.

K9 units and multiple first responders are at the scene.

Within an hour authorities earlier received two separate bomb threats targeting the Metronome and Rossia Mall shopping centers in Yerevan.