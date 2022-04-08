International community continues to see NK conflict settlement within the framework of the OSCE MG – Mirzoyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. The international community continues to see the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, ARMENPRESS reports the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan said at the April 8 press conference.

"The current geopolitical situation in the world has made the work of the OSCE Minsk Group, significantly complicated, but I am receiving signals from the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and leaders of many other countries, and I want to confirm that although Azerbaijan's partners say the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs have ceased to exist, that they have nothing else to do, because the conflict no longer exists, there is no region called Nagorno Karabakh, the international community continues to see the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs’ format, which is very encouraging," Mirzoyan said.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that "the United States and France are not ready to continue contacts with Russia because of the policy of Russophobia in the format of the OSCE Minsk Group", and that he does not know the future of the OSCE Minsk Group.