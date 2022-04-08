Armenia has new Ambassadors to Kazakhstan, Andorra, Ireland and Malta

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan signed decrees on appointing ambassadors to 4 countries, ARMENPRESS was informed from the website of the President of Armenia.

Armen Ghevondyan has been appointed Ambassador of Armenia to Kazakhstan (residence in Nur-Sultan). Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Kingdom of Spain Sos Avetisyan has also been appointed Ambassador of Armenia to Andorra (dual accredition, residence in Madrid).

Ambassador of Armenia to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland has been appointed Ambassador to Ireland (dual accredition, residence in London). The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to Italy Tsovinar Hambardzumyan has been appointed Ambassador to Malta (dual accredition, residence in Rome).