YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and China are strategic partners, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to Armenia Fan Yong told Armenpress within the framework of the conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Armenian-Chinese diplomatic relations, assessing the general level of bilateral political relations and trade and economic cooperation 30 years after the establishment of interstate relations.

The Ambassador highly appreciated the fact that two days ago, on April 6, when Yerevan and Beijing were marking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and China, the President of the Republic of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan visited the new Chinese Embassy in Yerevan, participating in both the diplomatic anniversary and the opening ceremony of the new embassy building.

"We highly appreciate the step of the Armenian President. It shows the great importance that the two sides give to the development of bilateral relations," said Ambassador Fan Yong.

According to the diplomat, during the last 30 years the cooperation between the two countries has been progressing very steadily, which has been getting stronger lately.

"Great importance has been given to the development of peaceful relations between the two countries - diplomatic, political, economic - to all other components, so that they can be further strengthened and developed," said the Ambassador.

The trade and economic relations between Armenia and China, as Ambassador Fan Yong had stated in his article published in "Armenpress", have made significant progress in recent years. According to Chinese government statistics, trade turnover between Armenia and Armenia exceeded $ 1 billion in 2020, growing by 34.8% , and in 2021 bilateral trade reached a new record high of $ 1.4 billion. Thus, Armenia has become China's leading trading partner among the three republics of the South Caucasus.

In this context, Ambassador Fan Yong added that in recent years there has been an increase in Chinese investments in Armenia.

"As you can see, the buses, all those innovative equipment came from China. At the moment, Chinese factories are investing in Armenia's infrastructure, especially in the field of solar energy. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, even in this situation, bilateral trade in 2020 reached $ 1 billion. According to the latest data, bilateral trade has increased by 30%, reaching $ 1.4 billion in 2021. If you check the statistics of the Armenian side, it says that in 2021 the bilateral trade turnover amounted to 1.2 billion dollars, that is, the data of the two sides are very close to each other," the Chinese Ambassador clarified.

Looking at the prospects for the next 30 years of Armenian-Chinese relations, Ambassador Fan Yong says that both countries are very calm and very confident about the future of Armenian-Chinese relations, as those relations have been built on a very solid foundation for the past 30 years.

"We have no doubt about that, because we have the strong will of both sides to develop our future well, we have the aspiration of our leaders for better development, we have peoples who are friends, we have no problem in politics, we do not have any problems or disagreements regarding the development of the economy. I want to say that our relations are mutually beneficial, we are useful to each other," the Chinese Ambassador to Armenia told Armenpress.