Armenian FM meets with CSTO Secretary General in Moscow

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met with CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas in Moscow, the foreign ministry said.

The sides discussed the current activity of the CSTO, the implementation of the decisions of the Collective Security Council and the timetable of upcoming events.

The importance of implementing Armenia’s chairmanship priorities in the context of developing the Organization’s potential was emphasized.

Ararat Mirzoyan stressed the necessity for the continuation of efforts aimed at improving the CSTO’s crisis response mechanisms.

The Armenian FM also touched upon the current situation caused by the latest incursion of the Azerbaijani armed forces into Parukh village and adjacent territories under the responsibility zone of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Nagorno Karabakh.

During the meeting Stanislav Zas presented the security situation and the current challenges in the CSTO zone and informed about the course of agreeing on the documents being negotiated within the CTSO.

The sides also discussed other regional and international issues of key significance for the CSTO member states.