Road condition

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reports that some roads are closed in Armenia as of April 9.

Particularly, the roads leading to Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari in Aragatsotn province are closed.

The Georgian side reported that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

 








