Armenia reports 19 daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. 19 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 422,662, the ministry of health said.

2853 tests were conducted on April 8.

The recoveries rose by 15 in a day, bringing the total number to 410,310.

1 death case has been registered. The death toll stands at 8620.

As of April 9, the number of active cases is 2052.