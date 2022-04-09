Armenian, Cypriot FMs reaffirm excellent level of bilateral relations

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus Ioannis Kasoulides held a telephone conversation, discussing the bilateral relations, the Spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of Cyprus Demetris Demetriou said on Twitter.

“Warm and cordial teleconversation between Cyprus FM Kasoulides and the FM of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan. Reaffirmed the excellent level of bilateral relations and reiterated Cyprus support and solidarity with the Armenian people, in view of the upcoming negotiations”, the Spokesperson said.