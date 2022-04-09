Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 April

Air temperature to gradually rise in Armenia by 4-6 degrees

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Rain is forecast across Armenia in the daytime of April 9, on April 12 in separate regions, and in the morning and daytime of April 13 in most of the regions.

No precipitation is expected on April 10-11, in the night of April 13 and on April 14.

Air temperature will gradually rise by 4-6 degrees on April 9-11.

Rain is forecast in Yerevan in the daytime of April 12-13.

 








