Armenia reports 1 new case of COVID-19 in a day

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. 1 new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 422,678, the ministry of health said.

1921 tests were conducted on April 10.

The recoveries rose by 17 in a day, bringing the total number to 410,341.

1 death case has been registered. The death toll has risen to 8621.

As of April 11, the number of active cases is 2036.