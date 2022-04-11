South Korean defense minister refuses to supply lethal weapons to Ukraine

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. South Korea’s Defense Minister Suh Wook reiterated that he considered the deliveries of lethal weapons to Ukraine problematic during the April 8 phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Alexey Reznikov, Korean Defense Ministry Spokesperson Boo Seung-chan said, TASS reported.

“Suh had explained that there are limits in providing lethal weapon systems to Ukraine, given our security situation and its potential impact on our military's readiness posture”, the Yonhap news agency quoted the spokesperson as saying.

Earlier, Seoul already indicated that the deliveries of lethal weapons to Ukraine were problematic, instead, in March, the Defense Ministry sent to Kiev helmets, rations, blankets, medical kits, tents worth $804,000, according to Yonhap.