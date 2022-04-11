Yerevan public bus fleet to get 100 new vehicles

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan’s public transport fleet will receive an additional 100 new buses. The current fleet is made up from 54 buses.

Yerevan Mayor Hrachya Sargsyan instructed city officials to prepare the procurement tender package.

The Chinese-made Zhong Tong buses will also start operating new routes from May 1.

In addition, city authorities will soon announce the tender for buying 15 new trolleybuses.