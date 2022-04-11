Armenian Defense Minister chairs consultation

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan chaired a consultation in the ministry on April 11, attended by the leadership staff of the ministry, the Armed Forces and the General Staff.

The commanders of army units also participated in the meeting online, the ministry said.

Reports were presented about the works done in winter, as well as the future plans were outlined.

Based on the consultation results, the Defense Minister tasked the heads of responsible units to solve the problems in a short period of time.