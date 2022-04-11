Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 April

Armenian FM receives French Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received today French Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Brice Roquefeuil, the spokesperson of the Armenian Foreign Ministry Vahan Hunanyan said in a statement on social media.

“On April 11 Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan received French Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Brice Roquefeuil. Details later”, the spokesperson said.

 








