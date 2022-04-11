Armenia temporarily bans Kinder chocolate imports from Germany over international reports of salmonella cases

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Food Safety Inspection Agency ordered a temporary ban on imports of Kinder chocolate products from Germany after studying reports from European countries linking the chocolate to salmonella cases.

According to the Food Safety Inspection Agency, two companies are importing Kinder products to Armenia – Slav Group is importing from Russia and SAS Group is importing from Germany.

The agency said it is carrying out inspections in both companies and the products were taken for laboratory analysis.

The Food Safety Agency told ARMENPRESS that they are likely to order a recall of the Kinder products imported from Germany pending the lab results.

The ban relates only to the Kinder products imported from Germany, the agency added.

