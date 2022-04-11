The number of congressmen supporting the bill on teaching about the Armenian Genocide is increasing

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. The number of congressmen supporting the bipartisan bill on teaching about the Armenian Genocide is increasing in the US Congress, ARMENPRESS reports the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) informs on its Facebook page that US Congressmen Barbara Lee, James McGovern, Jackie Speyer and Jimmy Gomez have expressed their support for the bill.

The bipartisan bill on teaching about the Armenian Genocide was introduced in Congress by US Congressmen Carolyn Maloney and Gus Bilirakis. The goal of the bill is to allocate $ 10 million to the Library of Congress over the next five years to implement educational programs on the history, lessons, circumstances, and current manifestations of the Armenian Genocide.

In particular, educational programs should address the deliberate, state-sponsored massacres, deportations, and cultural annihilation of Armenians, Greeks, Assyrians, Syrians, Chaldeans, Aramaeans, Maronites, and other Christian minorities 1915-1923.

The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) is currently working hard to get as many congressmen as possible to pass the bill.