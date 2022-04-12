LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-04-22

LONDON, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 11 April:

The price of aluminum down by 3.75% to $3248.00, copper price down by 1.19% to $10200.50, lead price down by 0.52% to $2382.00, nickel price down by 4.05% to $32483.00, tin price down by 0.76% to $43379.00, zinc price up by 0.83% to $4290.00, molybdenum price down by 0.10% to $42394.84, cobalt price stood at $82000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.