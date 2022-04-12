Lebanon’s Armenian community to hold march in Beirut on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. Despite the current economic crisis and complex situation in Lebanon, the local Armenian community is going to hold a big march on April 24 – the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, Editor-in-Chief of the Lebanon-based Azdag daily Shahan Gantaharyan said in an interview to Armenpress, adding that a program of Armenian Genocide commemoration events has been prepared.

The march is being organized by three Armenian parties. It will start early morning on April 24, from Bourj Hammoud district to Antelias – the Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia.

“It is a march for demand, for protection of rights, dedicated to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims. The march will be followed by a mass in the Catholicosate where Catholicos Aram I is expected to deliver remarks. An event is also planned on April 23. The youth and student unions of the community will gather near the chapel dedicated to the Genocide victims. There will be speeches and artistic program during the event”, he said.

In their April 24th addresses, Lebanese-Armenians will not only remember the victims of the Armenian Genocide, will not only talk about Turkey’s denialist policy, but also will raise the issue of ongoing encroachments carried out by Azerbaijan against Armenians of Artsakh.

“Of course, the speeches will also focus on Artsakh. Today we are witnessing a policy of ethnic cleansing against Armenians living in Artsakh, as well as border encroachments. The Armenian National Committees are working actively to present the danger of ethnic cleansing to international organizations. Today Artsakh is facing a serious security problem”, Shahan Gantaharyan said.

April 24 marks the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide organized and committed by the Ottoman Empire.

Interview by Anna Gziryan