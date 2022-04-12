90 citizens of Ukraine request refugee status in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. 90 Ukrainian citizens have applied to the Armenian authorities requesting refugee status as of April 8, the Migration Service of Armenia said in response to a query from ARMENPRESS.

More than half of the applicants are ethnic Armenians.

Those who receive refugee status after being interviewed will be granted virtually all rights and obligations of Armenian citizens, with few exceptions. The Migration Service has an Integration Center where refugees can live for free for one year, and in some cases more.

In addition, the agency said that some 90 citizens of EAEU-member states have applied via the workpermit.am platform for work permits. Most of the applicants are Russians.

Anna Gziryan