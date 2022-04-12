COVID-19: 13 new cases, no deaths in Armenia in past 24 hours

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. 13 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 422,691, the ministry of health said.

2838 tests were conducted on April 11.

The recoveries rose by 24 in a day, bringing the total number to 410,365.

No death case has been registered. The death toll stands at 8621.

As of April 12, the number of active cases is 2025.