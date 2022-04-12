Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 April

Parliament debates ratification of bill on CIS joint military communication system

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Defense Minister Arman Sargsyan presented to lawmakers the bill on ratifying the treaty between CIS member-states on a joint military communication system.

By ratifying the bill, Armenia will join the 2020 May 29 initiative signed in Moscow on creating a joint communication system between the militaries of the CIS countries.

Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan have signed the agreement.








