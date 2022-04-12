Parliament debates banning cash payments for gambling

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. Parliament is debating the ruling Civil Contract bloc’s bill on banning cash gambling, including through payment terminals.

Six months after the law takes effect betting through e-wallets will also be banned.

MP Gevorg Papoyan, a co-author of the bill, told lawmakers that this bill is part of the government’s consistent effort to fight against gambling addiction. “The main target of the bill is citizens who are socially vulnerable but at the same time have gambling addiction, which worsens their social condition,” he said.

Current regulations allow bookmakers to accept bets in three ways – in cash, in electronic money and by bank transactions.

“If the law takes effect, the cash option will be banned. Then, after 6 months the e-money option will also be banned, leaving only the bank transaction, meaning the non-cash payment option,” he said.

“Being an adult is a mandatory condition for having a bookmaking account, an age threshold is in place for having a bank account as well. Therefore, the participation of minors will not be possible,” he added.