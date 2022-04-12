Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 April

Parliament adopts survivorship separation policy exempting family members of fallen troops from draft

Parliament adopts survivorship separation policy exempting family members of fallen troops from draft

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. Parliament adopted at second reading the ruling party MP Hayk Sargsyan’s bill on introducing a special separation policy for the military draft, whereby men who lost their father or brother in active-duty combat service will be exempt from the mandatory military service.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]