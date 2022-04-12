Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 12-04-22

YEREVAN, 12 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 12 April, USD exchange rate down by 1.71 drams to 473.13 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 3.95 drams to 514.20 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.10 drams to 5.96 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.70 drams to 615.73 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 47.67 drams to 29685.97 drams. Silver price up by 5.11 drams to 381.05 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.