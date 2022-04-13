LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-04-22
LONDON, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 12 April:
The price of aluminum up by 0.58% to $3267.00, copper price up by 1.39% to $10342.50, lead price up by 0.52% to $2394.50, nickel price up by 0.02% to $32488.00, tin price down by 1.35% to $42793.00, zinc price up by 2.00% to $4376.00, molybdenum price down by 0.10% to $42350.75, cobalt price stood at $82000.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
