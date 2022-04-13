Armenia has never provided as much assistance to Artsakh as it does now, PM says

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan assures that Armenia has never provided as much assistance to Artsakh as it does now.

While presenting the government’s 2021 action plan performance report in the Parliament, the Armenian PM firstly touched upon the major achievements registered last year. “The elections, which were held after the devastating war, showed the resistance of our statehood and people, our will of having statehood, raised Armenia’s international reputation and emphasized our commitment to democracy and democratic values. For the first time in the history of the third Republic, the elections of 2021 became a mean of overcoming the domestic political crisis, but not a reason for domestic political crisis”, the PM said.

He said that after the 44-day war, the political majority found strength to keep and protect the highest authority of the people by going to snap parliamentary elections in an atmosphere of public unrest, riots, attacks and threats. The PM said that with the election process of the last year Armenia not only overcame the domestic political crisis, but also, according to international institutions, was included in the list of countries with electoral democracy and was removed from the list of countries with electoral authoritarianism. He said with this Armenia, in fact, entered into the highest league of democracy, calling this a very important achievement.

Another key achievement according to the PM was that macro-economic stability was ensured in the heavy post-war period. He said this situation was deepening also by the domestic political and the coronavirus crisis, uncertain security environment and panic. “In such conditions it was not only possible to maintain the public administration and economic stability, but also to carry out a distribution of Eurobonds in unprecedented scale, 750 million dollars, at the lowest interest rate compared to all state issuances”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

He reminded that Fitch Ratings and Moody’s reaffirmed the ratings given to Armenia with a stable outlook.

“These are very high and important assessments for a country that survived a war. And these assessments were also approved in practice, in line with the political resistance of our country, by demonstrating the financial-economic resistance. And as a result, the revenues of the tax budget of 2021 were overfulfilled by 147 billion drams as it was planned in the beginning of the year. In other words, in the post-war crisis year the government not only didn’t cut the expenditures, but also had an opportunity of financing additional expenses. A large part of these additional spending was directed to solving the socio-economic problems of Artsakh wounded from the war. And on this background, when the government implemented a program worth 136 billion drams in Artsakh from November 2020 to the end of 2021, and envisaged 144 billion dram funding by the 2022 budget, there are people who state that Armenia has washed hands off Artsakh. Armenia has never provided as much assistance to Artsakh as it does now”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

The PM added that an unprecedented scale in capital expenditures has been carried out in the reporting year – 100% as it was planned in the beginning of the year. He said there has never been such a figure in Armenia’s history. The absolute figure of capital expenditures of 2021 was also unprecedented in the history of the third Republic – 217.8 billion drams. The 92.3% performance of 2021 against the adjusted capital expenditure plan is the highest indicator in the past 4 years.

“As a result the number of jobs comprised 659,471 in December 2021, which is an absolute record for the entire history of the previous period of Armenia. The job growth, compared to the same month of 2020, comprised 6.1%, compared to the same month of 2019 – 4.9%, and to same month of 2018 – 12.1%. The average and gross salary has significantly increased”, the PM noted.

The government considers the increase in funding for capital expenditures and efficiency one of the key factors for solving the socio-economic problems facing the country, because, he said, this opens new jobs, raises wages. For 2022 the government has envisaged around 350 billion drams capital expenditures.