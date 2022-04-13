Process must take place without pre-conditions, we carry on with this logic – PM on Armenia- Turkey normalization

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. If the Armenia-Turkey normalization process doesn’t give swift results there is a big chance that it will get stalled: the sides have agreed that the process must take place without pre-conditions and the Armenian side is continuing with this logic, PM Pashinyan said in parliament while presenting the 2021 report of his administrations’ action plan when asked on the matter by MP Sargis Khandanyan.

Khandanyan noted that Armenia is clearly noting that the process must take place without pre-conditions however sometimes Ankara’s announcements make an impression that Turkey continues associating its normalization of relations with Armenia with the latter’s relations with Azerbaijan, the NK conflict.

“Yes, the special representatives have agreed that this process must take place without pre-conditions. This is how we perceive it, we continue the process with this logic. In our discussions with our international partners we say that we have an impression that the process could not give swift results. But if the process won’t give fast results there is a big chance that the process will become stagnant. And from our side we must do everything for this not to happen, and we will be able to move forward with small steps,” Pashinyan said, emphasizing that they realize all risks.

Pashinyan emphasized that at the same time the conversation must continue and become a dialogue in this same logic.

Asked whether or not the international partners’ support to this process is sufficient and whether or not there is any resistance against this process, the PM said that there is no resistance and that he sees the desire from the international community to fully support the process. “It is another matter that we must be very careful in the tools, forms or size of that support, because nevertheless this is about bilateral relations, and we must be guided with this logic, but of course these relations have great significance for the international and regional context. Therefore, by engaging in the conversation in bilateral level we must use also international support,” he said.