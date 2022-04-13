PM Pashinyan comments on timetables of conducting delimitation and demarcation of Armenia- Azerbaijan border

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan says it’s very difficult to say how long the delimitation and demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border will last, however, according to him, given the special status and urgency of the issue, it should be implemented as soon as possible.

During his remarks in the Parliament, the PM said the process should start and then it will be clear that it is not a work of one-two days or a month.

“This is obvious because there are many nuances which need to be clarified. Of course, I have stated in my report that we understand also that Azerbaijan is trying to somehow keep the military tension situation along the border for presenting hidden or open territorial claims against Armenia during the demarcation process. I think our this position is perceived by the international community, and we should move on by protecting the interests and borders of our country”, the PM added.

He said that for example the demarcation between Armenia and Georgia and between Azerbaijan and Georgia is not over yet, although it has started since 1996-1997.

“I think that in this case, taking into account the special status and urgency, both sides are interested that we do it as soon as possible. In other words, not to do it for 20 years, but as short as possible. This is also the reason why we believe that the involvement of international experts, who already have an experience in demarcation and delimitation in their countries, faced and solved many problems while implementing it, could help us so that we have ready-made formulas. There are many interesting manuals, for example the methodologies of border delimitation and demarcation in the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, with which methods it can be conducted. But to give a concrete assessment over timetables, it’s very difficult. By the end of April we know for sure that the commission must be formed, and the commission will answer to the remaining questions”, he said.