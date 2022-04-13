No misinterpretations in making cooperation with Georgia maximally effective – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. The impact of the fact of having different vectors in foreign policy and choosing different integration systems on the Armenian-Georgian relations is minimized, PM Pashinyan said in parliament when asked by MP Shirak Torosyan on the Armenian-Georgian relations.

The lawmaker highlighted the Armenian-Georgian relations in three aspects: transit is mostly through Georgian territory, Georgia is home to a large Armenian population, and both countries have mutual interests in terms of regional security.

Pashinyan emphasized that it is difficult to overestimate the issue of relations between the two countries. “But we must also record that adjacent factors bring some impacts on these relations. And this impact isn’t a moral one, but more institutional. Also the fact of having different foreign policy vectors and choosing different integration systems brings some impact. But we must happily note that in fact this impact is minimized in our relations,” the PM said.

The Armenian PM said they should try to work in order for this minimal impact not to be noticed in economic relations, especially when a free trade agreement is in effect. “There are issues regarding transit which are simply insurmountable. When Upper Lars gets shut down due to weather conditions, neither the Georgian nor the Armenian government is able to do anything in some situations. We have now decided to launch ferries and we are yet to see if it works,” Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan said the objective is to make cooperation with Georgia in all sectors maximally effective. He said the Armenian community’s factor is very significant in these relations. “And we are consistent in these issues. And we are glad that the Georgian government and our government don’t have any misinterpretations in these matters. We are left to implement concrete projects and work in an atmosphere of friendship and mutual trust,” Pashinyan said.