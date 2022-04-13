Armenian PM expects people’s unity around peace agenda

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan expects the unity of the people around the peace agenda.

During the Q&A session in the Parliament today, the PM said: “Yes, our society was divided after November 9, 2020. Election, where people can express, is the mean to overcome the society’s division in democratic countries. This is the mean because there is no atmosphere of consent in a democratic society, where everyone agrees with everything. This is the essence of democracy. But there are also moments when the entire public is consolidating around solving a problem. I said today that if our people gave that mandate to us, the people must unite around that peace agenda and the government that pushes forward that peace agenda. I think it’s obvious that this path has no alternative”.

The PM said declaring that agenda doesn’t mean that they will be able to succeed because it requires double, triple, quadruple efforts.

“But we must also see the challenges, learn lessons from our history, from our history of the recent period. And yes, the state’s interest must become the core and the backbone of everything. I have heard a sentence after the war that the war showed the gaps of our model of patriotism”, he said.