Republic of Armenia is the owner of Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine - Pashinyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan spoke about the fight against corruption, its pace and what measures are being taken in this direction.

Speaking in parliament, Pashinyan highlighted that the measures must be guided with institutional logic.

“This is the reason why we are creating an anti-corruption committee, an anti-corruption court, reforms in the judiciary, the applications on confiscating illegal assets are already entering the court. Of course the opposition is trying to dispute the procedures in the Constitutional Court but we must go forward institutionally,” the PM said.

The PM said the government prioritizes creating mechanisms so that no incumbent government would be able to "plunder."

Pashinyan highlighted the fact that last month 15 billion drams were paid to the state budget in the Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine case.

“The Republic of Armenia, the people are the owner of the Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine, doesn’t this mean that we are bringing back what’s been plundered? This too is the return of what has been plundered,” Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan said it is necessary to create institutions that would fight against corruption.

“Yes, I myself am not satisfied, I’ve spoken about this numerously, but as a result of my complaints and anger I’ve concluded that there should be an institution that would work, because this isn’t a matter of a prime minister’s instruction or the political majority’s will, let there be an institution to work. In 2020-2021 we have implemented cornerstone reforms,” Pashinyan said.