43,7% of adult population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Armenia, says Healthcare Minister

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. 43,7% of the adult population of Armenia is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Healthcare Minister Anahit Avanesyan said in parliament.

“We have the following numbers today. 49,5% of the adult population in vaccinated with first dose and 43,7% is fully vaccinated,” Avanesyan said.








