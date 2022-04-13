Regular Cabinet meeting of Armenia will take place on April 15
YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENRPRESS. The regular Cabinet meeting of Armenia will take place on April 15, at 11:00, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia.
