LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 13-04-22

LONDON, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 13 April:

The price of aluminum down by 0.95% to $3236.00, copper price down by 0.42% to $10299.00, lead price up by 1.59% to $2432.50, nickel price up by 1.52% to $32981.00, tin price up by 1.24% to $43324.00, zinc price up by 1.95% to $4461.50, molybdenum price stood at $42350.75, cobalt price stood at $82000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.